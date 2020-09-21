KSP receives $5,000 check from Paschall Truck Lines

MURRAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police has received a $5,000 check, thanks to a partnership with Paschall Truck Lines.
In a social media post Monday, KSP said, “Travelling to Murray, KY to meet with this group was truly the highlight of our week. We are happy to announce a wonderful new partnership with Paschall Truck Lines.”
Paschall Truck Lines is a trucking company based out of Murray.
The post says KSP received the check, “in support of our @kystatepolice agency.” It added, the Kentucky State Police Foundation facilitated the partnership.
