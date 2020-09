HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Harrodsburg, Ky., Police need help finding people in two different sets of circumstances.

In the first case, it is a man by himself, shown above.

I the other case, it is a man and a woman together, show here.

If anyone knows who these people are or how to find them, call the department non-emergency number which is 859-734-3311 and ask to speak with Officer Blake Darland.