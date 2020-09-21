“False-Positives” spray painted on the side of a Walgreens COVID testing site

By
Alex King
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A coronavirus testing site in Lexington has been hit with graffiti. It happened at the Walgreens on Executive Drive.

The Health Department is concerned this could deter people from getting tested.

Phrases like “Plandemic” and “False-Positives” are spray-painted on the side of the building.

“I can’t speak for what’s in the hearts and minds of everyone out there, but we hope this doesn’t keep anyone who wants to get tested from getting tested. The information that has been on the side of the building through the vandalism is not accurate. We know of no issues at this testing site,” Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall said of the motivation behind the vandals and whether the testing has had any problems.

Testing is still happening at the Walgreen’s by appointment.

Alex King joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist. She was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is a Northern Kentucky University 2017 Graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Electronic Media and Broadcasting and a minor in Journalism. She is a fur mom of an English Bulldog named Atlas. When she’s not at work you can find her going to the gym, dog park and spending time with her family and boyfriend. If you have any story ideas, you can contact Alex on Facebook: AlexKingWTVQ, on Twitter: AlexKingNEWS or through email: aking@wtvq.com.