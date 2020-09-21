Caravan protest outside Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Lexington office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday afternoon, a group of about 20-30 cars protested around Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Lexington office.

It was part of a national effort led by Poor People’s Campaign with protests at every Kentucky office and a protest in Washington D.C.

- Advertisement -

The group says it was the sixth national “Moral Monday March on McConnell” to demand that the Senate majority leader “stop the misery, meanness and mayhem created by his refusal to act in the greatest public health crisis of our times.”

While the protest was already in the works before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, protesters had that at front of mind.

“That’s just a bonus. How can you not let a lady lay and rest and her family mourn before you try and fill her seat? So, I don’t have anything to say about Mitch McConnell except ‘Ditch Mitch,'” Tayna Fogle, a protester helping organizer the caravan, said.

Fogle went on to say she feels like this is the most important election of her lifetime.

“The whole nation’s eyes are on Kentucky. How do you want to be remembered?” she said.

The group honked around the business park complex on Corporate Drive as Lexington Police blocked the entrance to the parking lots.

Police said the building manager requested officers to protect the private property.

The road around the complex and sidewalk are public property.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mitch McConnell was in Washington, D.C. Earlier on the Senate floor he gave a tribute speech about Ginsburg’s life.

From Sen. McConnell’s speech:

“So the legal world is mourning a giant, but Justice Ginsburg’s fellow Justices, a legion of loyal law clerks, and countless many others are mourning a close friend or mentor. The Senate sends condolences to them all.

Yet, Justice Ginsburg’s impact on American life went deeper still. Friday’s loss feels personal to millions of Americans who may never have made her acquaintance.

Justice Ginsburg was a spirited, powerful, and historic champion for American women to a degree that transcends any legal or philosophical disagreement.”