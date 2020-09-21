Accident claims Trimble County man

BEDFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 47-year-old Trimble County man was killed Sunday afternoon when the SUV he was driving overturned, ejecting him.

According to Kentucky State Police, James Lawrence Leatherbury II, of Milton, was killed just after 1 p.m. on Mount Pleasant Road, near the intersection of Connor’s Ridge Road in Trimble County.

- Advertisement -

Leatherbury was driving a 2005 Jeep Wrangler when it left the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning. Leatherbury was ejected, the KSP said.

Leatherbury was transported by helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.

He was the only person in the SUV.

The investigation remains ongoing.