LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting Monday, it’s the return of Burger Week in Lexington.

The annual event is normally held in the summer but was postponed because of the pandemic.

This year’s Burger Week includes an app to help navigate what restaurants are participating, and even if they have outdoor seating.

The week is special because each participating restaurant creates a special burger for the weeklong event, and all the burgers are six dollars.

For a list of the burgers, click here.