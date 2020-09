LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say one person died in a car crash Sunday afternoon.

According to police, they were driving on Cooper Drive around 2:30 p.m. when the car ran off the road.

- Advertisement -

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says the driver dead on scene.

Officers say the driver was the only person in the car, and no other car was involved in the crash.