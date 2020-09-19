WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A World War II veteran in Lexington is celebrating 100 years of life.

Dewey Mullins served in Germany where he was taken as a prisoner of war.

His daughter, Susan Mullins, says he managed to escape, and when he got back to the United States, he got a college degree from the University of Kentucky.

Mullins says his history is only a small part of why it’s important to celebrate his life. She says only close family members gathered in person, but others drove by to show their love Saturday.

Mullins says seeing the community wish her dad a happy birthday meant a lot, even if it was from afar.

“We both could have cried, that’s how good it was,” Mullins says. “Everybody here could have cried. I can’t believe he’s 100 and still doing what he’s doing.”

Mullins says her dad is still very active for his age. He even rides horses when the weather is nice.