Vigil in Frankfort honors late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) – Vigils held across the country in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, feminist icon, who served on the Supreme Court of the United States until she died at 87.

In Frankfort, Together Frankfort hosted a vigil Saturday night at Franklin County Courthouse.

The group read her obituary and speakers talked about her life including her Jewish roots and time as a female trailblazer, completing the night with a reading of famous R.B.G. quotes.

From The Associated Press:

Across television and streaming services, the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is already front and center.

The CNN Films documentary “RBG” will be broadcast Sunday.

It will be available for streaming on CNNgo platforms Sunday through Sept. 26, and is already available on Hulu and Apple TV.

A new Time magazine cover will feature Ginsburg for an October double issue presenting the 2020 Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people.

It will include a special tribute to the justice.

The 2018 biopic focused on Ginsburg’s law school years and early legal career is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and in the iTunes store.