Two men wanted in connection with missing Nicholas County woman arrested

FRANKFORK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men wanted in connection to the 2016 disappearance of a Nicholas County woman are behind bars, according to deputies.

A Colorado sheriff’s office says Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson had arrest warrants out since the beginning of the month regarding failure to follow sex offender rules.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say they were suspected to be in Colorado until they say they were both arrested in Kentucky.

Camous was booked into the Franklin County Regional and Peterson was booked into the Woodford County Detention Center.