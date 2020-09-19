Two dead after single vehicle crash in Harlan County, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say two people are dead after a single vehicle crash Friday night.

Troopers say around 10:30 p.m., they received a call about the crash at the intersection of Ky 160 and Hemlock Street in the Benham community.

According to troopers, a 2012 Kia Forte was traveling west on Ky 160 and crossed the centerline before exiting off the east bound shoulder. The Kia drove through a yard and struck an abandoned residence at Hemlock Street.

The Harlan County Coroner says the driver, 23-year-old Lakweasha Estes, and back seat passenger, 28-year-old Ricky Osborne, were pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m.

Troopers say front passenger 33-year-old Tommy Miles, was air lifted from the scene to Johnson City Medical Center.