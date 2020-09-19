Knox County deputies looking for man suspected of armed robbery

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Deputies in Knox County are asking for help finding a person they say robbed a store at gunpoint.

Deputies say on Friday, around 9:22 p.m., they received the call of the armed robbery at a Dollar General in Gray.

According to deputies, surveillance video showed a man wearing a gray sweatshirt says “Abercrombie 74 New York” on the front with dark blue pants. They say he also had a white bandanna on his head and wore a dark-colored face mask/bandanna over his face.

Authorities say the man grabbed an employee, who was mopping, held a gun to his back, and walked him to the front register demanding they give him all the money. The suspect then fled the store.

Deputies say the employee stated he believes that the individual left the scene in a black 4 door car heading toward Corbin.

If you have any information regarding this incident or you can identify the individual please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 606-546-3181.