High School Highlight Reel: 09-18-20

ABC 36's Bryan Kennedy and Austin Miller have highlights from the best action around central KY

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – There are rivalries in every sport, but there is something about LCA vs. Lexington Catholic in the Holy War that makes it just mean more. Last season, the game was decided by a two-point conversion from LCA and a missed field goal as time expired for Lexington Catholic. The 2020 edition was an instant classic as well. ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy and Austin Miller has highlight from that game and more in the High School Highlight Reel!

Scores from around the state are below.

- Advertisement -

PREP FOOTBALL

Allen Co.-Scottsville 40, Warren Central 0

Apollo 17, Meade Co. 14

Bardstown 49, Spencer Co. 7

Bell Co. 20, Whitley Co. 7

Bethlehem 26, Eminence 14

Boone Co. 28, Scott 22, OT

Bowling Green 24, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 6

Boyle Co. 56, Lou. Christian Academy 21

Breathitt Co. 50, Powell Co. 8

Campbellsville 34, Green Co. 16

Casey Co. 42, McCreary Central 20

Cin. La Salle, Ohio 17, Lou. DuPont Manual 7

Clay Co. 26, Leslie Co. 21

Conner 29, Campbell Co. 6

Corbin 26, Dixie Heights 22

Cov. Catholic 19, Beechwood 17

Crittenden Co. 28, Union Co. 12

Danville 27, Hazard 15

East Carter 36, Fleming Co. 34, OT

Edmonson Co. 23, Metcalfe Co. 21

Elizabethtown 40, Thomas Nelson 0

Estill Co. 40, Lynn Camp 6

Floyd Central 22, Prestonsburg 12

Franklin Co. 40, Woodford Co. 22

Gallatin Co. 27, Bellevue 7

Garrard Co. 30, Bath Co. 14

Glasgow 39, Hart Co. 21

Grant Co. 36, Carroll Co. 32

Grayson Co. 27, Breckinridge Co. 0

Greenup Co. 49, Fairview 0

Greenwood 22, Logan Co. 21

Hancock Co. 28, Barren Co. 8

Harrison Co. 25, Anderson Co. 22

Henderson Co. 47, Central Hardin 19

Henry Co. 37, Lou. Atherton 7

Highlands 23, Ryle 14

Holmes 12, Newport 6

Knox Central 34, Bourbon Co. 33

LaRue Co. 47, Nelson Co. 15

Letcher County Central 52, Pike Co. Central 15

Lex. Bryan Station 41, Lex. Tates Creek 21

Lex. Christian 23, Lexington Catholic 20

Lex. Paul Dunbar 49, West Jessamine 10

Lex. Sayre 42, Berea 6

Lincoln Co. 50, South Laurel 36

Lou. Ballard 27, Lou. Fern Creek 0

Lou. Butler 38, Lou. Doss 0

Lou. DeSales 42, Cooper 14

Lou. Fairdale 49, Lou. Valley 0

Lou. Holy Cross 37, Lou. Moore 0

Lou. Ky. Country Day 37, Lou. Iroquois 12

Lou. Southern 44, Lou. Seneca 0

Lou. Trinity 43, Lou. Male 14

Lou. Western 54, North Oldham 25

Ludlow 54, Bishop Brossart 33

Madison Central 21, Lex. Lafayette 0

Madisonville-North Hopkins 49, Ballard Memorial 0

Magoffin Co. 56, Martin County 8

Mayfield 24, Graves Co. 14

McCracken County 57, Marshall Co. 0

McLean Co. 42, Butler Co. 28

Mercer Co. 20, Taylor Co. 14

Middlesboro 35, Pineville 20

Murray 41, Trigg Co. 6

Newport Central Catholic 32, Cov. Holy Cross 6

North Bullitt 49, Shelby Co. 12

North Hardin 19, John Hardin 0

Ohio Co. 45, Muhlenberg County 7

Owensboro 42, Daviess Co. 34

Paducah Tilghman 41, Calloway Co. 14

Pendleton Co. 24, Owen Co. 19

Pikeville 20, Belfry 14

Rockcastle Co. 42, Adair Co. 0

Rowan Co. 47, Lewis Co. 8

Russell 42, Montgomery Co. 8

Russell Co. 49, Warren East 12

Russellville 14, Franklin-Simpson 12

Scott Co. 49, Great Crossing 18

Shelby Valley 35, Phelps 15

Simon Kenton 36, Walton-Verona 6

Somerset 48, Williamsburg 13

South Fulton, Tenn. 6, Fulton Co. 0, OT

South Oldham 28, Oldham County 21

Southwestern 15, George Rogers Clark 13

Todd Co. Central 45, Caverna 14

Trimble Co. 14, Lou. Shawnee 6

Washington Co. 25, Marion Co. 6

Wayne Co. 42, Harlan Co. 0

West Carter 40, Boyd Co. 0

Western Hills 28, Frankfort 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bracken Co. vs. Jackson Co., ccd.

Clinton Co. vs. Monroe Co., ccd.

Crittenden Co. vs. Paintsville, ccd.

Union Co. vs. Caldwell Co., ccd.