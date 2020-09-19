Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says someone vandalized a home under renovation

Photo from Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who might have information about a home invasion.

According to deputies, the vandal/vandals broke into a home under renovation on Mills Lane and trashed the place.

The break-in is believed to have taken place overnight Thursday into Friday.

Please contact any of the following lines:
Call Dispatch (502) 875-8583
Call Sheriff’s office (502) 875-8740
Text-A-Tip (502) 320-3306

