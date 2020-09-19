Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says someone vandalized a home under renovation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who might have information about a home invasion.
According to deputies, the vandal/vandals broke into a home under renovation on Mills Lane and trashed the place.
The break-in is believed to have taken place overnight Thursday into Friday.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding the individual(s) who broke into this home…
Posted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office KY on Friday, September 18, 2020