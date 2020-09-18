Walks take on gun violence, spread a message

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two walks during the next two weekends will serve as painful and emotional reminders of the damage done by gun violence and the need for community intervention.

Saturday, Sept. 19, the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff, ‘We Are Survivors,’ and others are hosting “Walk A Mile In Our Shoes,” from 2-4 p.m. The shoes and portraits of Fayette County lives taken too soon will be on display on the Historic Circuit Courthouse steps during this time.

“The purpose is two-fold. First, this Office stands beside all survivors to give them a voice and support. This display, curated by We Are Survivors, will be a visible way to honor those lives who have been taken far too soon,” said Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt.

The second walk is Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:00 p.m. in Duncan Park.

That one is the Antonio Franklin, Jr. VIP Peace Walk to honor the legacy of Anita Franklin. Participants will walk a mile with survivors and community partners to take a stand against gun violence in our community.

Franklin died earlier this year of a heart attack.

The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and Anita Franklin’s family is hosting Franklin’s annual Peace Walk to honor her legacy. Duncan Park is located at 530 N. Limestone St. Lexington 40508.

The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and Anita Franklin’s family will be joined by additional sponsors: The Antonio Franklin, Jr. Violence Intervention Project, The Lexington Police Department, The Nest, 1st District Council Member James Brown and We Are Survivors.