Two churches cancel services; COVID advisory issues

KNOTT, LESLIE COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A health department district has issued a coronavirus-exposure advisory for unrelated positive COVID-19 cases for people who may have attended two different churches last week.

According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, people who attended any functions/services on Saturday, September 12 and/or Sunday, September 13 at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Knott County may have potentially been exposed to Covid-19.

People who attended services on Sunday, September 13 at Roark Pentecostal Holiness Church in Leslie County may have been exposed.

The pastors at both churches are being very cooperative and have canceled church services for the next two weeks, the health department said.

Health experts advise people to monitor symptoms and should a cough, fever of 100.4 or higher, changes in sensation of taste/smell and/or shortness of breath develop, consult with a medical provider.

Additional details about the cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

KRDHD officials along with their Epidemiology/Contact Tracing team are working to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the positive cases.