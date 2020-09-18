State’s popular surplus equipment auction goes online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The state’s popular surp0lus equipment auction is going online, starting Saturday for 10 days.

The Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host the annual auction of surplus heavy equipment Sept. 19 and run through Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support KYTC and the Division of Surplus Properties. In 2019, the surplus heavy equipment auction generated more than $2 million for the state.

“The Division of Surplus Properties staff has worked hard to continue to serve the needs of its customers while also protecting staff and the public from the spread of COVID-19,” said Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary Holly M. Johnson. “Moving this annual equipment sale from a live event to an online auction is the safest and most efficient way to make this surplus equipment available to interested buyers during a global health pandemic.”

Heavy duty trucks, snow plows, tractors, mowers, assorted parts and equipment are just a few of the more than 500 pieces presented for public purchase. A complete list of all auction items is available here. To register to bid and see photos of sale items, visit www.bidtlg.com.

“The annual surplus equipment auction is an important part of a program to maintain a modern, well-maintained fleet for the important work of highway construction and maintenance,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.

This auction is open to the public, as well as all local government agencies. While the sale will be conducted online, in-person preview and inspection of auction items will be permitted by appointment only the week of Monday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 25 and again Monday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Sept. 29.

To schedule an appointment for a site visit, contact shawn.mackie@ky.gov.

A 7 percent buyers premium will be added to all final bids. Payments must be received by the Kentucky Division of Surplus Properties between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, 2020. No payment extensions will be granted and all sales are final.

The shipping and removal of purchased items is the sole responsibility of the buyer.

Items must be collected by scheduled appointment between Oct.1 through Oct. 30, 2020, Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 3 pm EDT. No property will be released without a stamped, paid invoice from the Kentucky Division of Surplus Properties.