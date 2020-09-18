State parks open slots for deer hunting as part of herd management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Parks working with the Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening some state park lands to deer hunting this fall to try to thin out an over-populated deer herd.

As part of a wildlife management plan to sustain healthy wildlife populations, balanced ecosystems and reduced destruction of natural resources, the agencies have established a limited number of deer hunts at select parks.

- Advertisement -

Many deer populations have grown to unacceptable levels at state parks. Deer may begin to exhibit signs of starvation and disease, with lower birth rates, lower overall size and weight, and more vehicle collisions.

Slots are available on a first come, first served or drawn basis. For a list of participating state parks go to https://parks.ky.gov/things_to_do/hunts.

Archery season is open now and crossbow season opens Saturday. Gun seasons don’t open until next month.