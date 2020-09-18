Politicians mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg, offer opinions on nomination process

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Soon after news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday evening, Kentuckians started issuing statements, celebrating her life and offering opinions on how she should be succeeded on the bench.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived a towering life. She should be admired, remembered, and honored. 

It would be nice if our politics allowed even a day to pass before pouncing on the death of a patriot for political purposes. But my opponent has already done so, contradicting his stance on filling vacancies. 

Such is the custom in Mitch McConnell's Washington. 

I'll save the political rhetoric for another day. But I want Kentuckians to know: if the 'McConnell Rule' was good enough in 2016, it should be good enough in 2020, and I will fight him every step of the way on this." --Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, U.S. Senate candidate, Kentucky



“Justice Ginsburg led a pioneering life that set an example of service for Americans – especially young women and girls – to look up to. Our country has lost a dedicated servant leader, and our hearts and prayers go out to her loved ones in this time of grief.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A vigorous defender of women’s rights, she was truly a trailblazer breaking down barriers since first getting her law degree in 1959. When she was appointed to the Supreme Court in the 90’s she quickly became the senior liberal member of the court helping to deliver some of the most important social victories of our time including rulings on same-sex marriage, women’s health care rights, immigration, and health care. She was such an inspiration to so many women, myself included. Tonight, let us mourn; tomorrow, let us get back to work rebuilding our nation in a way that would make her proud and best honor her memory and legacy. My deepest sympathies are with her family at this hard time. ”-Democratic Congressional nominee for Kentucky's 4th district, Dr. Alexandra Owensby
