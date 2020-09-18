One person arrested following Friday morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is facing charges after a shooting at a home Friday morning.

Police say they got a call just before 7 a.m. someone had been shot at a home on Ohio Street, which runs between Third and Seventh streets in a residential area just off downtown Lexington.

Officers say when they arrived, they saw a man dragging a woman from the scene. She was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, both the man and woman were being combative with emergency crews and were not cooperating with officers. They say the man was also under the influence. Police arrested him, but no official word on what charges he faces.

Police say they are not sure what the relationship between the two people is, or what exactly happened because they are getting conflicting statements.

The incident is under investigation.