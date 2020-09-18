Man arrested after crashing into pole

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 45-year-old Lexington man is facing charges after police say he crashed a car into a utility pole overnight.

According to police, just after 12 a.m. Friday morning, Joshua Linskey was driving when he ran into a pole on 7th Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue.

Emergency crews had the roadway closed for several hours from Ohio Street to Lancaster as they worked to replace the pole.

Police say Linksey was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He is now facing charges of DUI, menacing, and failure to have insurance, according to Fayette County Detention Center records.