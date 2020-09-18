Campton, Richmond, Wilmore, Lexington residents named to boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions.

Those named:

— Appointed Leslie Stith of Guston as County Judge/Executive of Meade County.

— Appointed Blake Durrett of Hodgenville as County Judge/Executive of LaRue County.

— Appointed Lisa Fugate of Pineville as the Commonwealths Attorney for the 44th Judicial District of Kentucky. Ms. Fugate shall replace Karen Blondell, who retired.

— Appointed Christopher Jones of Louisville as Chair of the Waterfront Development Corporation Board of Directors.

— Appointed Eric Farris, Kevin Weaver, and Muhammad Babar as members of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

Eric Farris of Louisville is an attorney at Buckman Farris & Mills. He shall replace Sherrill Zimmerman, whose term has expired. Mr. Farris shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

Kevin Weaver of Lexington is an attorney at Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney PLLC. He shall replace Brandon Wilson, who resigned. Mr. Weaver shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023.

Muhammad Babar of Louisville is a physician at the University of Louisville. He shall replace OJ Oleka, who resigned. Dr. Babar shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024.

— Appointed Bissell Roberts as a member of the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

Bissell Roberts of Prospect is an attorney at Bardenwerper, Talbott & Roberts PLLC. He shall replace Tony Colyer. Mr. Roberts shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 16, 2024.

— Appointed Marilyn Burke as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Massage Therapy.

Marilyn Burke of Georgetown is a massage therapist at University of Kentucky Healthcare. She shall replace Kari Fogle, whose term has expired. Ms. Burke shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2023.

— Appointed Coy Hall as a member of the Kentucky Technical Education Personnel Board.

Coy Hall of Richmond is a teacher at the Clark County Area Technology Center. He shall replace Dana Baker, who resigned. Mr. Hall shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2023.

— Appointed Steve Zahn as a member of the Kentucky Film Commission.

Steve Zahn of Georgetown is an actor. He shall replace Arthur Rouse, whose term has expired. Mr. Zahn shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2023.

— Appointed Stephanie Kennedy as a member of the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Education.

Stephanie Kennedy of Frankfort is a veterinarian at the Frankfort Animal Clinic. She shall replace Amanda Rowland, whose term has expired. Dr. Kennedy shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 28, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Ciera Mills as a member of the Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology.

Ciera Mills of Lexington is a speech-language pathologist for the Fayette County Public Schools. She shall replace Christina LaCharite, whose term has expired. Ms. Mills shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 9, 2023.

— Appointed Justin Noble and Jeff Fultz as members of the Real Estate Appraisers Board.

Justin Noble of Hazard is an attorney for the Law Offices of David A. Johnson. He shall replace Edward Tong, whose term has expired. Mr. Noble shall serve for a term expiring June 21, 2023.

Jeff Fultz of Richmond is a banker at Central Bank & Trust. He shall replace Donald Chesnut, whose term has expired. Mr. Fultz shall serve for a term expiring June 21, 2023.

— Appointed Spencer Bruce as a member of the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Compact.

Spencer Bruce of LaGrange is the President and CEO of Louisville Water Co. He shall replace Charles Lovan, whose term has expired. Mr. Bruce shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 13, 2024.

— Appointed Cameron French, Stephen Reed, and Emily Digenis as members of the Juvenile Justice Advisory Board.

Cameron French of Campton is a field representative for Progressive Turnout Project. He shall replace Glenda Wright, whose term has expired. Mr. French shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 15, 2024.

Stephen Reed of Louisville is the Executive Director for YMCA Safe Place Services. He shall replace Edward Palmer, who resigned. Mr. Reed shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 15, 2021.

Emily Digenis of Louisville is an attorney for KASPI. She shall replace Maggie Krueger, who resigned. Mrs. Digenis shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 15, 2021.

— Appointed Sarah Schirmer, Elyse Rochman-Folley, Alexandria Pruitt, and Cheri Levinson as members of the Kentucky Eating Disorder Council.

Sarah Schirmer of Louisville is a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner for the Louisville Center for Eating Disorders. Dr. Schirmer shall serve a term expiring Sept. 15, 2022.

Elyse Rochman-Folley of Goshen is a social worker. Ms. Rochman-Folley shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 15, 2022.

Alexandria Pruitt of Louisville is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist for the Louisville Center for Eating Disorders. Dr. Pruitt shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 15, 2022.

Cheri Levinson is a professor at the University of Louisville. Dr. Levinson shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 15, 2022.

— Appointed Will Miller and Kara Mackey as members of the Kentucky Heritage Council. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Bill Weyland.

Will Miller of Harlan is a physician assistant at Clover Fork Clinic. He shall replace Christopher Black, whose term has expired. Mr. Miller shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 6, 2023.

Kara Mackey of Louisville is a special event coordinator for Louisville Metro Government. She shall replace Christine Johnson, whose term has expired. Ms. Mackey shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 6, 2024.

Bill Weyland of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 6, 2024.

— Appointed Timothy Crumbie and Faith Fiene as members of the Kentucky Geological Survey Advisory Board. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed John Popp and Douglas Reynolds.

Timothy Crumbie of Lexington is a geologist for GeoScience Consultants Inc. He shall replace Mark Ayers, whose term has expired. Mr. Crumbie shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.

Faith Fiene of Lexington is retired. She shall replace Karen Thompson, whose term has expired. Ms. Fiene shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.

John Popp of Wilmore shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.

Douglas Reynolds of Owensboro shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.

— Appointed Lisa Groft as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensure and Certification for Dieticians and Nutritionists.

Lisa Groft of Louisville is the fitness director at Baptist Health. She shall replace Deborah Gill, whose term has expired. Ms. Groft shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.

— Appointed William Duffy and Herbert Robinson as members of the Kentucky Center for African-American Heritage. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Raymonda Stevens.