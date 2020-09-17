UPDATE: Supreme Court hears 75 minutes of arguments, questions on Beshear orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lawyers for Gov. Andy Beshear ad his administration, several Northern Kentucky businesses, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Legislature spent about 75 minutes arguing their positions and answering questions from the state Supreme Court during a hearing Thursday morning.

The case centers o whether Beshear has exceeded his authority and the Constitution in issuing some of his orders to control the spread of the coronavirus and whether some of the opposition is relying on hindsight to try to address the ever-changing landscape associated with the knowledge of the virus.

The attorney general has said the governor overstepped his constitutional authority with the orders, orders like mandatory mask wearing to class size in child care. La Tasha Buckner, general counsel of the Governor’s office, asked the Supreme Court to uphold Beshear’s constitutional ability as governor to issue emergency orders.

Chad Meredith, the Solicitor General for the Commonwealth, argued the governor doesn’t have the authority to act as a “one man Legislature” and says the General Assembly should’ve been involved in these emergency orders.

It’s unclear when the Court will issue a ruling.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED AUG. 8, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron have filed opposing briefs ahead of an upcoming legal showdown focused on the governor’s COVID-19 emergency orders.

News outlets report that the briefs were submitted to the Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday.

The state’s highest court has scheduled arguments for Sept. 17 in the case pitting the Democratic governor against the Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. Cameron contends the governor overstepped his constitutional authority with the orders.

In July, the state Supreme Court stepped into the dispute by halting attempts to block Beshear’s executive actions pending its own review.

According to Beshear’s legal team, the governor’s emergency orders are not only legal but also have “saved thousands of lives” during the pandemic.

Beshear has ordered that most Kentuckians wear masks in public for another 30 days. That order and others by Beshear are being challenged by Cameron.

“The Governor – above all else – has a constitutional duty to protect the public safety and welfare of all Kentuckians from this emerging and deadly disease,” the brief states.

Meanwhile, Cameron argues that the Democratic governor “simply does not have the authority to act as a one-man legislature, even during a pandemic.”

“This declaration touched off a dizzying cavalcade of orders, guidance memoranda, and regulations that impacted or controlled nearly every aspect of Kentuckians’ lives,” the attorney general’s brief reads.

While most people who contract the coronavirus recover after suffering only mild to moderate symptoms, it can be deadly for older patients and those with other health problems.