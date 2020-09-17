Virtual test drive can raise money for Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A virtual test drive can help raise valuable funds for a Fayette County school.
Paul Miller Ford wants to keep education and athletic opportunities available for Frederick Douglass High School students.
Paul Miller Ford is bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR School program to the Lexington community in an effort to raise up to $6,000 for Frederick Douglass High School.
For every person who virtually test-drives a Mustang Mach-E, Bronco Sport or F-150 on October 3, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to Frederick Douglass.
The funds will go toward Frederick Douglass athletic programs.
To date, Ford dealerships across the United States have helped raise more than $50 million for local schools and nonprofits, thanks to their hard work and working with the Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community programs.