UofL recognized as top school for Black students pursuing a criminal justice degree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (UofL Public Affairs) – The University of Louisville provides Black students pursing a criminal justice degree one of the “most enriching educations leading to well-paying jobs.”

This is according to the “2020 College Guide and Rankings” report issued recently from the nonprofit, Washington Monthly.

The report focused on median earnings out of college for those interested in three of the most popular majors for Black students: criminal justice, social work and sociology.

University of Louisville came in third, tied with La Salle University in Philadelphia, for better-than-average earnings among criminal justice graduates. Texas Christian University rose to the top of the list, followed by Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla.

The strength of the program, says Cherie Dawson-Edwards, Ph.D., chair of the UofL Department of Criminal Justice in the College of Arts & Sciences, is the department’s focus on organizational equity evident through course offerings, internships, student engagement opportunities and advising.

“We are fostering a teaching and learning environment that invites both favorable and critical views towards criminal justice with a curriculum that includes traditional justice system as well as social justice oriented courses,” she said. “A greater sense of belonging and an inviting space for differing viewpoints enhances student educational advancement and career outcomes.”

The magazine produced the report in conjunction with the Department of Education as an alternative to the U.S. News and World Report’s list of best colleges. The report’s methodology is based on a number of variables, giving points for an institution’s commitment to educating a diverse group of students, percentage of first-generation students, along with recruitment and graduation of non-wealthy students.