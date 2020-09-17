UPDATE: One caught in check scheme, other still sought

UPDATE POSTED 3:30 P.M. SEPT. 17, 2020

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of two people sought in a bogus payroll-check scheme has been caught.

According to WRIL radio, 58-year-old Consetta Ladonne Gathers was caught in Knox County, Ky.

ORIGINAL STORY

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pair are sought in bogus payroll-check scheme.

Thursday morning, Middlesboro Police i Southeaster Kentucky issued a warning for a black Lincoln MKX with Ontario Canada license plates occupied by a Black couple who were going to area banks cashing fake payroll checks, according to WRIL radio.

Several Middlesboro banks and another in Williamsburg were victims of the duo shortly after 9 Thursday morning.

The woman involved is wanted in Michigan for fleeing and eluding law enforcement as well as organized crime. The duo is believed to still be in the Kentucky-Tennessee-Virginia area, the radio station said, citing police.

The license plates may be periodically switched out with others, but anyone who has seen a vehicle matching this description should call the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636 or 911 immediately.