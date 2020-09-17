New cases, positivity rate show slight declines, but 11 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases in Kentucky and the positivity rate both dipped slightly Thursday, but deaths again were in double digits.

During his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 628 new cases, bringing the total to 59,370, meaning the state will top the 60,000 threshold probably by Saturday.

Of the new cases, 76 are kids under 18. Fayette, Madison and Laurel counties are among those in the state with double-digit new cases.

The positivity rate was 3.82 percent, the third straight decline and meaning it has remained below 4 percent for most of the last 12 days.

But the governor reported 11 deaths, raising the total to 1,093. Of those, three are in Fayette, two are in Madison and one each are in Franklin, Daviss, Jefferson, Jackson and Webster.

“Seventy percent of Kentuckians are doing the right thing every day, but we want to raise it to 80 percent or 90 percent or more,” Beshear said of people wearing masks.

At colleges and secondary schools, the numbers sound high, but they aren’t given the number of students and Beshear has credited that with schools and colleges taking steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

Among K-12 schools, the state is reporting 337 active cases among students and 161 among staff with 355 schools having had at least one case associated with it at some point.

At colleges, 1,100 current cases are active among students and 49 among staff with 35 schools having had at least one associated case. Most of the cases are at UK.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools also is available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.