Hazard sets Halloween guidelines, asks outdoor activities

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Hazard and Perry County are announcing that Trick or Treat will take place on October 31 from 5:30 to 7:30.

The local governments are asking that churches ad other groups not host indoor ‘Trunk or Treats’ or ‘Safe Halloweens.’

“We also ask that all Trick or Treat events happen on the night of Halloween. This is done to reduce possible exposure locations and allow more space between families. Please be mindful to wear masks, socially distance, and follow all health and safety guidance,” the local governments said in their message.

But room for change also is in the message.

“We have been notified that the state guidance on Trick or Treat is likely to not come out for another two weeks. It is possible that our plan may have to change, but we wanted to let parents, churches, and organizations begin their planning,” the governments said.