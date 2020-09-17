CVS expanding COVID-19 testing sites across region, state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – CVS Health is doubling its number of COVID-19 drive-thru test sites by adding more than 2,000 sites across the country, including 19 new locations in Kentucky and eight in the region joining the four already open.

The new locations, which come as public health officials warn of a second wave this fall, will open in waves over the next several weeks. The sites will open in Kentucky on Friday, September 18, bringing the total number of CVS Health COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in Kentucky to 26.

- Advertisement -

Thursday’s announcement follows CVS Health’s recent announcement that children age 12 years and older are now eligible for testing at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru testing locations across the country.

Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within 2 – 3 days.

The topline points regarding the expanded testing include:

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

Minors ages 12 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 testing at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru sites.

A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

The 19 new test sites opening on Sept. 18 are:

• CVS Pharmacy, 405 Main Street, Benton, KY 42025

• CVS Pharmacy, 1473 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

• CVS Pharmacy, 803 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY 42728

• CVS Pharmacy, 6425 West Highway 146, Crestwood, KY 40014

• CVS Pharmacy, 231 South Second Street, Danville, KY 40422

• CVS Pharmacy, 925 South Main Street, Franklin, KY 42134

• CVS Pharmacy, 533 Skidmore Drive, Harlan, KY 40831

• CVS Pharmacy, 214 Mooreland Avenue, Harrodsburg, KY 40330

• CVS Pharmacy, 30 South Kentucky Highway 15, Hazard, KY 41701

• CVS Pharmacy, 2000 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40503

• CVS Pharmacy, 2104 North Main Street, London, KY 40741

• CVS Pharmacy, 13900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223

• CVS Pharmacy, 3997 7th Street Road, Louisville, KY 40216

• CVS Pharmacy, 5300 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY 40214

• CVS Pharmacy, 100 South 6th Street, Mayfield, KY 42066

• CVS Pharmacy, 1201 Indian Mound Drive, Mount Sterling, KY 40353

• CVS Pharmacy, 1221 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301

• CVS Pharmacy, 144 North Highway 27, Somerset, KY 42501

• CVS Pharmacy, 197 Appalachian Plaza, South Williamson, KY 41503

The seven test sites presently open include:

• CVS Pharmacy, 704 US HWY 31 W Bypass, Bowling Green, KY 42101

• CVS Pharmacy, 102 Village Lane, Hazard, KY 41701

• CVS Pharmacy, 118 East New Circle Road, Lexington, KY 40507

• CVS Pharmacy, 2311 Lime Kiln Road, Louisville, KY 40222

• CVS Pharmacy, 10490 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223

• CVS Pharmacy, 2169 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065

• CVS Pharmacy, 24 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester, KY 40391