Two mares with unique histories come ‘home’ to Old Friends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Old Friends) – Old Friends, the thoroughbred retirement facility based in Georgetown, this week welcomed two new retirees as part of a unique arrangement with owners LNJ Foxwoods.

Gold Round was bred in Ireland by Wertheimer Et Frere and is a half-sister to three-time Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Goldikova.

- Advertisement -

The now 23-year-old mare raced in France for two seasons where she captured the 2000 Grade 3 Prix Cleopatre at Saint Cloud and the 1999 Prix des Sablonnets at Nantes.

Gold Round was bought by Solis/Litt Bloodstock for LNJ in the 2012 Arqana Breeding Stock sale. Since her purchase, the mare has produced six fillies for the Roth family including Grade 3 winner Golden Valentine and stakes-placed Golden Attitude and Golden Box.

Mystery Trip, an unraced 16-year-old mare by Belong to Me out of the superlative daughter of Secretariat, Weekend Surprise, was bred by the Farish Family and Kilroy Thoroughbreds.

She is a half-sister to Classic winners A.P. Indy and Summer Squall, and is the last foal from the exceptional producer. In 2016, Mystery Trip was purchased by Solis/Litt Bloodstock for LNJ at the Keeneland November sale.

Represented by Alex Solis II and Jason Litt of Solis/Litt Bloodstock, the Roth family — Larry, Nanci, and Jaime — owners of LNJ Foxwoods, approached Old Friends about securing aftercare options for several broodmares.

LNJ has donated the construction of a new paddock as well as stipend for the mares to the non-profit organization, and, in the coming months, will also retire Hi Dubai, a stakes-winning sister to Fantastic Light.

LNJ Foxwoods has campaigned such champions as 2019 Kentucky Derby winner Country House, 2019 Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint winner Covfefe, Grade 1 winner Constellation, and Grade 1 winner Nickname.

“We are always pleased to see such dedicated and responsible owners as the Roth family,” said Old Friends founder and President Michael Blowen. “They are great role models for the industry. The mares are magnificently bred, very sweet, and will be a wonderful attraction for our visitors.”

“Responsible ownership is the cornerstone of the LNJ operation,” said LNJ’s Jaime Roth. “Over a year ago, my family met with Michael Blowen with the idea of creating our own paddock for retired LNJ broodmares to peacefully live out the end of their lives. To now see that concept come to fruition is pretty awesome. Knowing that Gold Round, Mystery Trip, and future LNJ broodmares will be celebrated by visitors while having a retirement haven is invaluable to my family,” Roth added.

“We would like to thank Old Friends for their work caring for these retirees, and for allowing LNJ Foxwoods mares to have this option.”