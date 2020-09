Turning student activism into campus change topic of Sept. 22 online discussion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Press Release) – Join the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education for a discussion, Disruptive Transformation: Student Activism, at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Featured speakers include Brandon Common from Illinois Wesleyan University and Eileen Galvez from Yale College.

They will focus on how to transform student activism in the wake of social justice movements and civil unrest into positive change in campus diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Participants may submit questions in advance as part of registration.

Registration is available at http://cpe.ky.gov/touchbasetuesday/session-092220.html.