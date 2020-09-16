Man overdoses during standoff with police

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 28-year-old man overdosed during a standoff Tuesday with Richmond Police.

But the situation ultimately ended peacefully and the man — Paul True — surrendered without incident and no hostages were involved, contrary to social media posts, police said.

The incident began when police responded to an anonymous tip about the sale of illegal narcotics at 923 Villa Drive #5. When officers made contact with the person at that address, the man, later identified as True, barricaded himself in the apartment, police said.

Crisis negotiators ultimately were effective talking True, who is wanted in Ohio, out but not before he took a large amount of narcotics causing him to overdose, police said.

Madison County EMS provided emergency care at the scene before taking True to a medical facility for further treatment. After his release, he was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

“It was previously reported on social media that hostages were involved in this incident. At no point was a hostage involved, and Mr. True surrendered peacefully,” police said.