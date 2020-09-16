KSP investigating case where intruder apparently shot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a case from the weekend where a ma suspected of being a intruder was shot.

KSP troopers and a detective responded to a residence on Road Creek and discovered a man had been shot. The initial investigation indicates 32-year-old Charles Branham was unlawfully inside the residence of Billy Hamilton, the KSP said.

An altercation ensued, during which a firearm was discharged, resulting in Charles Branham suffering a gunshot wound, the KSP added.

Branham was transported by Lifeguard Ambulance Service to Pikeville Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition, the KSP said.

Detective Tony Tackett is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

This investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury. No charges have been filed at this time.