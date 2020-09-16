Annual reading of Constitution serves to honor, educate

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A live reading of the U.S. Constitution will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Little Bell Tower o the Morehead State University campus in honor of Constitution Day.

Students and faculty members will read portions of the nation’s founding document.

- Advertisement -

Approximately 25 students are expected to participate. The students will be legal studies majors and students from the general education course, Law and Individual Rights.

Joe Dunman, assistant professor and coordinator of the legal studies program, will lead the event.

“This event is held every year to commemorate Constitution Day, Sept. 17, and reaffirm our commitment to the principles and goals of our country’s founding document,” Dunman said. “I anticipate significant student participation.”

Social distancing will be observed, and attendees are asked to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The event is sponsored by the Department of History, Philosophy, Politics, Global Studies and Legal Studies.