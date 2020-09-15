Louisville to announce Taylor lawsuit settlement at 2 p.m. Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Louisville will make a significant settlement at 2 p.m. Tuesday with the family of Breonna Taylor over her death (watch it here).

The settlement in the death of the 26-year-old paramedic during a botched drug raid will be made by the mayor, the family and its attorneys Ben Crump, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker.

Details of what the Louisville Courier-Journal called a “significant” settlement that could be as much as $12 million were not disclosed, but the newspaper said it includes other clauses besides financial matters. Those include a requirement commanders approve all search warrants before they go to a judge, housing credits to officers who agree to live within the city, and drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in any shooting, according to the newspaper.

The settlement may be another signal major parts of the case, which occurred March 13 when three Louisville Police officers tried to serve a “no-knock” search warrant on her South End apartment, are reaching major milestones.

A Jefferson County grad jury could hear evidence in the case as early as this week, deciding whether to indict the three officers involved on charges related to the fatal shooting, the Courier-Journal reported.

Taylor was killed when the officers — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove — smashed in her apartment door while serving the search warrant which said they were looking for drugs, cash and evidence related to potential drug trafficking involving her previous boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, in another Louisville neighborhood.

The officers claim they announced themselves but Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said they didn’t know who was at the door and when the officers crashed in, Walker claims he fired a warning shot, which struck Mattingly in the leg.

Taylor died in the hail of gunfire that followed.

The city fired Hankinson ad the other two officers have remained on administrative duties as a nationwide tempest has grown calling for the officers to be charged criminally.

The Taylor family sued in April claiming negligence, excessive force and wrongful death.

According to the Courier-Journal, the largest amount the city has paid to date to settle a police misconduct case was $8.5 million to Edwin Chandler in 2012, who was wrongfully imprisoned for more than nine years after Detective Mark Handy perjured himself.