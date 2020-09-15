Fort Campbell soldiers to deploy to Kuwait

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
11
Fort Campbell Soldiers Ebola 101st Airborne Division

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ)- The 101st Airborne Dvisision (Air Assault) says the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade (Lifeliners) will soon deploy to Kuwait.

More than 200 soldiers will “conduct mission command operations and provide intra-theater logistical support.”

- Advertisement -

“Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Campbell and I are extremely humbled to serve alongside these incredible men and women in such a storied division. Our Division Sustainment Brigade warriors are highly trained, disciplined and fit,” said Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, 101st Div. Sust. Bde.  “Together we stand ready to fight and win anywhere, anytime, and under any conditions. Soldiers at every echelon are committed to supporting this important mission, and look forward to working alongside our regional security partners to reinforce conditions for long-term stability as the Middle East recalibrates.”

Previous articleCustomers of Hazard restaurant advised to watch for COVID symptoms
Next articleLaurel Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for double murder suspect
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!