Fayette, Jessamine planning group seeks input on addition of virtual meetings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is responsible for developing regional transportation plans in Fayette and Jessamine counties, is updating its Participation Plan to reflect the need for virtual meetings.

The MPO works with federal and state agencies to make sure local residents and officials have a say in how federal transportation funding will be spent in Fayette and Jessamine counties.

- Advertisement -

The MPO’s Participation Plan outlines how the MPO will share transportation-related information with members of the public and collect their input on transportation plans and improvements.

The MPO is seeking input on the addition of virtual meetings to the plan as well as how the public thinks the agency can improve upon community outreach.

Visit lexareampo.org to find the full participation plan. The updated section can be found highlighted on page 19.

To submit questions or ideas about accessible virtual meetings or other aspects of the MPO Participation Plan, send an email to kgleason@lexingtonky.gov before October 30, 2020.