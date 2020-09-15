Educators respond to governor’s office no longer giving recommendations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Districts and educators are reacting to the governor’s announcement Monday that his office will no longer be giving out recommendations for schools come September 28th.
The state outlined a new reporting and tracking system for schools.
They’ll report case information into a new state dashboard anyone can access and if a county has more than 25 cases per 100,000 people every day, schools will be asked to suspend in-person learning until cases drop to fewer than ten per every 100,000 people.
We talked to some teachers and administrators who like the data-driven approach.
“If you look at the different counties they’ve all been impacted in different ways by COVID-19 and are being impacted at different times,” says Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore.
“I think this gives us a very data-driven, concrete way of making those decisions and I think that’s the best way of going about that,” says Rowan County teacher Allison Slone.
Slone also manages a Facebook page of more than 22-thousand teachers.
She says some of those teachers are concerned about the governor no longer giving recommendations.
They feel he’s helped keep them safe and they worry this will allow local leaders to take charge and possibly make riskier decisions.