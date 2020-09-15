Customers of Hazard restaurant advised to watch for COVID symptoms

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department are reporting three positive cases of COVID-19 linked to the Applebee’s restaurant in Perry County, Ky.

The confirmed positive cases are employees at the Hazard Applebee’s.

Customers of the restaurant from Saturday, Sep. 5 to Saturday, Sept. 12 may have been exposed.

Customers of the restaurant are advised to monitor for symptoms and should a cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath develop, call a doctor , the Health Department said.

Additional details about the positive cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

KRDHD officials along with their epidemiology team are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the workers.

The management at Applebee’s is fully cooperating with the health department to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers.