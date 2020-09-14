FCPS’ School Board discusses October in-person learning, parents who oppose hold rally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools’ School Board says it’s likely not going back to in-person classes until October.

It discussed learning options at its virtual Monday night regularly scheduled board meeting.

Meanwhile, a group of about 75 people rallied outside the FCPS main building on Richmond, calling for students to go back in-person now.

The group, ‘Let them learn – Fayette County,’ started as a online movement on Facebook. The admin, Greg Prince, saying he wanted a way to connect with families who also feel like NTI, non-traditional instruction, isn’t working.

“We think our kids need to go back to school, and if they can’t we need to know why, concrete reasons why,” Prince said.

The school board said it is listening to the community and hearing both sides of the on-going argument.

The reason it will continue to discuss is to allow more data to come out and see how the county is stacking up in terms of COVID-19 cases.

Prince helped set up an open letter to the school board, asking for more transparency.

Parents in Fayette County, Monday night, after the rally and the board meeting ended, received a letter from Superintendent Manny Caulk about the discussions taking place on returning to school.

It included a link to FCPS safety protocols and these options for learning:

“FCPS has identified three possible instructional models to be implemented based on the level of community spread of COVID-19 and infection rates in Fayette County:

Model 1: Traditional School – In-person instruction with preventative practices, processes and protocols.

– In-person instruction with preventative practices, processes and protocols. Model 2: Hybrid Instruction – Alternating schedules for students between in-person and distance learning.

– Alternating schedules for students between in-person and distance learning. Model 3: Non-Traditional Instruction – School or districtwide distance learning as necessary. Options include targeted closure to isolate and disinfect affected areas, short-term closure to allow for deep cleaning of entire building, or extended closure for at least 14 days.”

At the rally parents argued for treating school like other businesses.

“Just take the safety precautions like every other business and every other facility has taken. But these kids need to be in school,” Candis Morgan, Fayette County mom, said.

“We see this is something we have to live with what, when do we get back to normal,” Angela Costa, Fayette County mom, said.

And, 7-year-old Delaney says it’s not all about going back to see her friends.

“I love like to be in person and you know learn things because the computers are really glitchy and stuff,” Delaney said.

Costa said the risk of losing critical time on online learning is greater than the risk of spreading the virus.

“I understand the statistics, I understand the death rate, I understand getting sick. I know, multiple patients that have gotten sick. This is not to live in fear. This is the new virus that we have to live with. And especially our young people cannot suffer,” Costa said.

This is the full letter parents got:

“Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families: