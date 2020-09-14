Fayette Health Department issues first COVID violation citation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington business is cited for failing to abide by coronavirus regulations.

According to Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall, the agency cited the Wing Zone on Eureka Springs Drive during the weekend for the staff not wearing face coverings.

The violation carries a $50 fine for a first offense, $75 for a second offense and $100 thereafter.

Last week, Hall said the department had checked a number of businesses after receiving complaints and found most were trying to comply with the rules designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

At the time, Hall said it would take repeat offenses for a business to get a citation if they were showing signs of trying to abide by the rules.

When told Monday during his daily coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said more enforcement was needed.

“Yes I do,” Beshear said when asked if the citation was what was needed to help get violators to comply. “You hate a say it, but it has to be done.”