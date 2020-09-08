Traffic stop leads to meth bust in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop overnight in Laurel County led to the arrest of two people accused of having suspected methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say they pulled over 20-year old Carter Hugg, of London, on the Hal Rogers Parkway around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday for driving on a DUI suspended license.
Investigators say Hugg and his passenger, 57-year old Gregory Sizemore, of London, both had suspected meth on them.
The two were arrested and taken to jail in London.
*Note: The photo of the suspected meth is courtesy of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.