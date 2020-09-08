Support local artists at Bluegrass Creative Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An event highlighting Kentucky artists and makers will return to Lexington this weekend for one day only. The Bluegrass Creative Market will feature shopping, tasting and more in a pop up market format.
Marie Pullen, creator and founder of Bluegrass Creative Market, says they’ll have beauty products, candles, cookies, wood products, soft lines, cupcakes, jewelry, home goods, food and beverage trucks and more.
With so many shows canceled because of the pandemic, Pullen says it’s important people shop local and support these businesses.
“For some of our artists, this is a side job. For some of them, this is a full time job. So it’s really important we continue to support them,” said Pullen.
Vendors will be setup inside and outside the Oleika Shriners at 236 Southland Drive with health precautions in place. Pullen says all vendors and volunteers will have their temperatures taken 24 hours in advance. Hand sanitizer will also be available at every booth.
A registration table will be setup at the door. In the event they reach capacity, volunteers will take your name and number and text you when it’s safe for you to come inside and shop.
The market is rain or shine on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required. A $2 voluntary donation is being collected at the door for Shriners Children’s Hospital.
You can read more about the event HERE.
The market had a grand opening in July.