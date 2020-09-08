Social Security scam alert in Martin County

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Martin County Sheriff is warning people about a Social Security phone scam.
The sheriff says people are receiving calls and being asked to verify their Social Security numbers.
The sheriff says some people are being told they owe money and if it isn’t paid, they’ll be arrested.
It’s a scam. Don’t fall for it. That’s not how the Social Security Administration (SSA) conducts business.
The sheriff reminds people not to give out personal or financial information to anyone you don’t know.