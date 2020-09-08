Slide repair has Clay County road closed

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clay county road is closed through Friday while crews repair rock slide damage.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that work is under way KY 2440 — Cool Springs Road — from mile point 0.262 at Center Street to mile point 0.594 at U.S. 421. The closure is expected to last until Friday, September 11.

KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

