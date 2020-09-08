Senate could vote this week on ‘targeted’ coronavirus relief

WASHINGTON (WTVQ) – The Republican-led U.S. Senate could vote as early as this week on a “targeted” coronavirus relief measure that is being filed Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

In a statement, the Kentucky Republican said “the Senate Republican majority is introducing a new targeted proposal, focused on “some of the very most urgent healthcare, education, and economic issues.”

“It does not contain every idea our party likes. I am confident Democrats will feel the same. Yet Republicans believe the many serious differences between our two parties should not stand in the way of agreeing where we can agree and making law that helps our nation,” McConnell’s statement said.

“I will be moving immediately today to set up a floor vote as soon as this week.”

“I will make sure every Senate Democrat who has said they’d like to reach an agreement gets the opportunity to walk the walk,” McConnell concluded.

According to Reuters, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he hoped for another round of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding before the Nov. 3 presidential election, but signaled no breakthrough in talks with congressional Democrats.

Interviewed on Fox Business Network, Meadows said he hoped legislation put forward by Senate Republicans would provide a basis for a future agreement with Democratic lawmakers and that negotiations were ongoing, Reuters reported.