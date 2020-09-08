Rosa Parks second-grader wins statewide ‘Helpers’ story

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Think young students aren’t paying attention to what’s going on around them and how the coronavirus has changed things.

It only takes little examples to illustrate just how much they do know.

For example, with a theme of “Meet the Helpers,” the inaugural KET Summer Story Contest celebrated the everyday helpers and heroes who have answered the call during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the 2020 winners was Kumar Chetan Puli, a second-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary, with “Meet Our Helpers.”

KET Education invited children in grades K-3 to submit stories describing selfless acts from the helpers they have witnessed in their communities. Organizers then selected six winners from across the state.