Return of fall sports, some fans not thrilled about new COVID-19 precautions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday was the first day allowed for fall sports competitions to begin, per the Kentucky High School Athletics Association’s new guidelines for COVID-19.

Madison Central High School hosted Frederick Douglass and South laurel boys soccer Tuesday night.

The first game fans had to adhere to new guidelines like waiting in a designated parking area for each team, filling out a COVID-19 questionnaire and a temperature check before entering.

“Everybody has been very polite and respecting of all of the rules,” Jennifer Oaks said.

Oaks is a Madison County boys soccer mom who volunteered to help hand out fliers with the link to the online questionnaire.

She says the rules are a small sacrifice.

“I think as long as the boys get to play and they have their season it’s worth it to every parent to see that happen,” Oaks said.

Not everyone was as happy to play along.

“They inject fear into society so we all have to conform, so it’s just not right,” Dave Melton said.

He says he wishes he didn’t have to wear a mask and people followed more of a self-regulated mentality.

“If you want to live like this, move to a communist country,” Melton said.

When ABC 36’s Monica Harkins asked one South Laurel dad what he though about the new rules he said it’s hard to know what works.

“I don’t think anybody knows what’s enough and what’s not enough this year. That’s been the big thing, the uncertainty,” Rick Lenoir said.

A feeling that likely won’t go away because there’s still a chance the season could get cut short. But for now, parents are just happy their kids are back on the field.