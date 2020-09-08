Morehead students named to state advisory panel

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) has named Morehead State University students Brent Parsons and Clay Wallace to a 22-student college student advisory group.

The group was created to allow for diverse perspectives from students to address concerns and inform higher education policies. The advisory group is having his first meetings this month and will continue to meet through June 2021.

Brent Parsons is a senior political science major and global studies minor originally from Ashland. He will graduate in May 2021 with plans to continue his education in graduate school.

Parsons is a member of Pi Kappa Phi and is a Delta Zeta Turtleman. He has also held many other positions in organizations including the Interfraternity Council, Student Government Association and the Residence Hall Association.

“The feeling was actually more amazing than I thought it would be,” Parson said on being selected to the CPE student advisory group. “I have worked on many student organizations and have been involved since my first year of college, but I have never been as excited as I am for this opportunity. I have a real chance to be a voice for students at MSU and impact the future of Kentucky higher education.”

Clay Wallace, a native of Frankfort, is a junior majoring in convergent media and minoring in film. He took a five-year gap before being able to pursue a college education and plans to bring that perspective to the student advisory group.

“There are a number of barriers present for students that don’t go straight into college from high school, which are likely only to become more prominent as students take time off due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Wallace said. “I hope to be a voice not only for the unique values of Morehead State students but for nontraditional students across Kentucky that are juggling their adult responsibilities and their education.”