Investigators need help ID’ing robbery suspect

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County Sheriff’s investigators need the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

On Sept. 7, 2020, a robbery occurred at Valero on Ethel Drive just off Tates Creek Road in Jessamine County.

The suspect is caught on the store’s security cameras. The suspect as some unique tattoos that detectives hope might be recognized.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject, call the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at 859-885-4139 or email Detective Matt Lytle at mlytle@jessaminesheriff.org.